PHELPS — State police and numerous emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon for what dispatchers called a mass-casualty incident on the state Thruway.
The accident happened just before 1 p.m. near exit 42. A number of area fire departments and ambulance companies were called to the scene, as well as at least two air ambulance helicopters.
State Trooper Tara McCormick — public information officer for state police Troop T (Thruway) — said while she didn't have many details as of Thursday afternoon, it was a one-car rollover crash in the westbound lane with six people in the vehicle. Two people were ejected and airlifted to area hospitals.
State police were investigating the accident as of Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.
Westbound lanes were blocked, with traffic passing on the right shoulder, while state police accident reconstruction officers were on the scene.
Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
