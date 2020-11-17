As expected, area fire departments and police agencies were busy Sunday as gusty winds and heavy downpours caused power outages and weather-related incidents.
“It was a busy but manageable day,” said George Bastedo, Wayne County’s director of emergency management. “It was consistently busy throughout the day, but busier between 5 and 6 p.m.”
In a press release Monday, Avangrid — the parent company of New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric — said more than 54,000 NYSEG customers in the state were without power at one point. The hardest hit areas were western New York and the Hudson Valley.
Ridge Harris, a media relations representative for Avangrid, did not have the number of power outages for Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties at the height of Sunday’s activity. He said those numbers would not be known until later this week.
Harris said NYSEG and RG&E crews were restoring powers to areas that lost it Sunday.
As of Monday afternoon, power had been restored to all NYSEG customers in Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties. There were 138 customers without power in Yates County.
Meteorologist Drew Montreuil, who writes a weekly column for the Finger Lakes Times, said Sunday’s weather went along with his forecast.
“It was pretty much as expected,” he said. “My forecasts were for 50-plus mile per hour gusts with 60-plus mph possible within the line of heavier downpours.”
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the highest recorded wind gust locally was 63 mph in the Clifton Springs area just after 5 p.m. There was a 56 mph gust recorded in Pultneyville, Wayne County, and gusts of more than 50 mph in Wolcott and Sodus.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton recorded wind gusts of nearly 45 mph in Seneca Falls, Waterloo and Penn Yan. However, Montreuil said those were recorded during the middle of the afternoon, before the strongest winds hit.
Emergency management coordinators and sheriffs in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties reported numerous calls for trees, limbs, utility poles and power lines down during the day.
“All in all, I think we fared very well,” said Jeff Harloff, Ontario County’s director of emergency management.