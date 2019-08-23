HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson announced an arrest Friday in the case of a man who was found dead along Route 96 earlier this month.
Omar Antonio Martinez-Salome, 21, of Rochester, has been charged with second-degree murder, Henderson said, adding that the case is drug related. He said a second suspect is in custody and being held in the Monroe County jail, though he did not provide a name.
