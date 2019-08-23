HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson announced an arrest Friday in the case of a man who was found dead along Route 96 earlier this month.

Omar Antonio Martinez-Salome, 21, of Rochester, has been charged with second-degree murder, Henderson said, adding that the case is drug related. He said a second suspect is in custody and being held in the Monroe County jail, though he did not provide a name.

See Sunday's Times for more on this story.

Mike Cutillo is the Times executive editor. He can be reached at (315) 789-3333 Ext 264 or mcutillo@fltimes.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.