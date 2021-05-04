GENEVA — Geneva police officers were called to West Street Elementary School Sunday for reports of racist graffiti and damage to school property.
Officers discovered a window and floodlight were damaged at the school and several graffiti markings were carved into the playground set behind the school. One of the markings read “Bring the Nazi’s back.” Several swastikas were etched, and racial slurs along with other indecent images also were discovered, according to police Chief Mike Passalacqua.
“The City of Geneva, the Police Department, and the community will not tolerate hateful, racist acts such as this,” Passalacqua said in a news release Monday night. “The Geneva Police Department will ensure this is investigated fully to find the responsible person(s), get to the root of why this was done, and ensure all those involved are held responsible.”
On Sunday, a neighborhood canvass was completed by responding officers that included interviews and checking for video surveillance in the area as well as school surveillance video. The school resource officer assisted patrol officers with the investigation.
The GPD notified Geneva City School District officials.
“As of (Monday), we have reviewed the video surveillance available to us and will be conducting several follow ups as a result of that video which has proven to be very helpful in this investigation,” Passalacqua said.
The playground at West Street School has been cleaned up so that the images and markings are no longer present.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or email tips@geneva.ny.us. All information can remain anonymous.