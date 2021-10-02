GENEVA — For the second time in less than a week, city police have made a weapons arrest — and there could be more to come.
Robert A. Petersen Jr., 43, of Branchport, was charged Monday by city police with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a firearm.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Petersen sold a 9-millimeter handgun to another person. His arrest is part of an investigation of several months into the sale of illegal firearms in the city.
Valenti noted the arrest is not related to the case of Geneva resident Allan Peterson, who was charged Sept. 22 with the same offense. Valenti said both cases arose as part of narcotics investigations.
“Weapons and drugs are sometimes related,” he said. “Illegal weapons are always a priority for us. We want to get them off the streets and keep our community safe.”
Valenti said while he can’t comment on current investigations, there could be more weapons arrests coming.