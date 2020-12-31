Ontario County
VICTOR — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 490 Tuesday morning, resulting in minor injuries to the driver, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies said Joseph N. Lalonde, 22, of Tewksbury, Mass., was driving a tractor-trailer east on I-490 in Victor at about 10 a.m. when he lost control of the truck in slippery conditions. The tractor-trailer jackknifed in the highway median, striking a large tree.
The truck and the trailer were heavily damaged. Lalonde suffered minor cuts but signed off on medical treatment at the scene, said deputies.
The two eastbound lanes of I-490 were closed for several hours while the tractor-trailer was removed from the scene.
Deputies did not report any charges against the driver.
Yates County
PENN YAN — A second person has been charged in connection with a Nov. 12 incident in which a child ingested concentrated cannabis.
Tyler S. Sokolowski, 28, of Penn Yan, was charged Dec. 24 by village police with seventh-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Police said a child on Liberty Street ingested concentrated cannabis that had been left on a table. The child was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for treatment and has since recovered.
According to police, Tyler Sokolowski is accused of bringing the substance into the home. Police said Jessica Sokolowski previously was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the incident.
PENN YAN — A Yates County woman has been indicted on felony drug charges.
Village police said Angela M. Davis, 37, of Townline Road, Benton, was charged on Dec. 24 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both charges are felonies.
Police said they charged Davis on a Yates County Superior Court warrant after she was indicted by a grand jury.
Davis is accused of selling suboxone on two separate occasions to an “agent” of the Penn Yan police. Suboxone is the brand name for a prescription medication used in treating those addicted to opioids.
Davis was arraigned on Dec. 29 in County Court and was released.
PENN YAN — Angela R. Denning, 35, of 112 Main St., Penn Yan, was charged by Penn Yan police on Dec. 29 with two counts of menacing and two counts of harassment.
Denning is accused of threatening two people with a BB gun during a fight on Lake Street.
PENN YAN — Shawn M. Radka, 37, of Clinton Street, Penn Yan, was charged by village police on Dec. 27 with seventh-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Radka is accused of possessing methamphetamine, which they allegedly saw during an Oct. 15 call to a village home for a disturbance.