Ontario County
GENEVA — Markita E. Berry, 31, of Geneva, was charged Sunday by city police with first-degree burglary.
Berry is accused of entering a dwelling forcibly and injuring another person with a knife. Police said it was an isolated, targeted incident, and there was no danger to anyone else.
GENEVA — City police arrested four people Friday following an alleged burglary in the area of Pulteney Street and Elmwood Avenue.
Aldamond A. Whitfield Jr., 18, and Tah’Misha A. Whifield-Muhammad 18, both of Geneva, were charged with second-degree burglary. Two juveniles, whose names were not released due to their age, were charged with the same crime.
Police said the four entered a residence forcibly and tried to assault a person.
Seneca County
TYRE — Michael J. Sherman, 39, of Lockport, Niagara County, was charged Tuesday by state police with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Yates County
PENN YAN — Edward F. Galvin III, 34, no address given, was charged Monday by village police with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree bail jumping, and second-degree harassment.
Police said the charges stem from an alleged incident in the summer of 2021.
Galvin was arraigned at the county jail and remanded on $100 bail or $200 bond.
DWI
The following person was charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Kristine M. Milliman, 58, of Phelps, by the Ontario County sheriff’s office Monday after a one-vehicle accident in Phelps.