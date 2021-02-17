Wayne County
LYONS — Aaron J. VanOpdurp, 28, of Lyons, was charged Friday by state police with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny.
LYONS — Kevin Q. Hobbs Jr., 32, of Sodus, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Hobbs allegedly was in possession of a controlled substance at the county jail.
Yates County
PENN YAN — Courtney M. Burd, 26, of Dundee, was charged Friday by the sheriff's office with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband, and fifth-degree conspiracy.
Police said Burd and others already charged conspired to smuggle controlled substances into the county jail.
MIDDLESEX — Justin S. Milligan, 40, of Middlesex, was charged Thursday by the sheriff's office with fourth-degree criminal mischief and ticketed with second-degree harassment.
Milligan is accused of damaging another person's property.
DUNDEE — Douglas P. Meyers, 33, of Dundee, was charged Jan. 29 by the sheriff's office with second-degree criminal sexual act and forcible touching.
Meyers allegedly subjected an underage female to sexual contact in 2017. He was arraigned at the county jail and remanded in lieu of unspecified bail.
Accident
TORREY — Several people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 14.
According to the Yates County sheriff's office, Jon Radcliff, 48, of Dundee, was turning onto Leach Road when his pickup truck was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by Martinez Morel, 36, of Brooklyn. Morel was trying to pass at the time.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch. Radcliff was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester while two passengers in his truck — 48-year-old Penelope Johnson of Dundee and 18-year-old Roseline Shirk of Dundee — were taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
Morel was not injured. He was ticketed with unsafe passing and other infractions.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Amanda M. Constable, 30, of Clyde, by state police Monday in Junius. Police said the charge is a felony and aggravated because Constable’s blood-alcohol level was 0.18%.
• Uriel Gatcia, 25, of Huron, by state police Monday in Huron.
• James M. Parker, 60, of Lyons, by state police Saturday in Newark. The charge is a felony, police said. Parker also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle outside ignition interlock restrictions.
• Ethan J. Parcero, 19, of Clifton Springs, by state police Saturday in Manchester.
• Emily A. Yott, age not provided, of Newark, by the Wayne County sheriff's office Saturday in Macedon. The charge is aggravated, police said, because Yott's blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18%.
• Jeffrey J. Steger, 29, of Rochester, by the Wayne County sheriff's office Friday in Walworth. The charge is a felony, police said, and aggravated because Steger's blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18%. Steger also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Sarah M. Dickenson, 30, of Seneca Falls, by state police Friday in Seneca Falls. The charge is aggravated, police said, because Dickenson’s blood-alcohol level was 0.18%.
• Julie H. Hogarth, 64, of Rushville, by state police Friday in Gorham. The charge is a felony, police said.
• Brittany M. Wood, 30, of Canandaigua, by state police Thursday in Farmington.
• Andrew J. Hoth, 32, of Dundee, by Penn Yan police Wednesday. The charge is a felony, police said. Hoth also was charged with fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief, and ticketed with second-degree harassment and several traffic infractions. According to police, Hoth tried to break the window of a patrol car several times after he was put in it, and he is accused of threatening to kill an officer.
AUO
The following people were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle:
• Joshua R. Read, 30, of Waterloo, by Seneca Falls police Sunday. Read was charged with second-degree AUO.
• Victoria L. Cappelluti, 31, of Hammondsport, by the Yates County sheriff's office Saturday in Jerusalem. Cappelluti was charged with third-degree AUO.
• Aretino L. Bennett, 33, of Penn Yan, by Penn Yan police Saturday. Bennett was charged with third-degree AUO.
• Mitchell R. Madden, age not provided, of Italy, by the Yates County sheriff's office Saturday in Jerusalem. Madden was charged with third-degree AUO.
Petit Larceny
The following people were charged with petit larceny:
• Kaley L. Garman, 34, of Seneca Falls, by Seneca Falls police. Garman is accused of stealing unspecified merchandise from the Seneca Falls Walmart.
• Courtney Bower, 23, of Waterloo, by Seneca Falls police Thursday. Bower is accused of stealing unspecified merchandise from the Seneca Falls Walmart.