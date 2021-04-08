Ontario County
PHELPS — Neil P. St. Amand, 38, of Waterloo, was charged Tuesday by the sheriff’s office with fourth-degree grand larceny.
St. Amand allegedly used a credit/debit card from a Phelps business to buy fuel for his personal vehicle.
PHELPS — Michael C. Heidemann, 37, of Phelps, was charged Monday by the sheriff’s office with third-degree grand larceny.
Police said Heidemann stole and pawned multiple catalytic converters from the same victim. The alleged theft is estimated at more than $14,500.
CLIFTON SPRINGS — Enrique A. Ortiz-Ruiz, 26, of Farmington, was charged Tuesday by the sheriff’s office with first-degree rape.
Ortiz-Ruiz is accused of having sex by forcible compulsion last October.
He was arraigned at the county jail and remanded in lieu of $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
Seneca County
WATERLOO — Kyle J. Cieri, 30, of Waterloo, was charged Tuesday by state police with first-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Wayne County
LYONS — Daniel T. Morrison, 36, of Macedon, was charged Monday by state police with first-degree criminal contempt.
SAVANNAH — Brandon H. Williams, 27, of Savannah, was charged Monday by state police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Yates County
PENN YAN — Donald R. Burd III, 20, of Penn Yan, was charged Tuesday by village police with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said Burd sent inappropriate sexual messages to a minor.
Accidents
GENEVA — There were no major injuries in a three-vehicle collision Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hamilton and Pulteney streets.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. when Quinn Kenny, 20, of Syracuse, ran a red light on Pulteney Street and hit a vehicle on Hamilton Street that was going through the intersection. Kenny’s vehicle ended up on top of another vehicle that was stopped on Pulteney Street.
Valenti declined to identify the other drivers, saying they were not at fault. He said the other drivers suffered abrasions but did not need to go to a hospital.
Kenny, who was not injured, was ticketed with passing a red light.
GENEVA — City police, firefighters and Department of Public Works employees responded to Lake Street Monday night after glass from a Guardian Industries truck with an open trailer ended up in the street.
The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. Valenti said sheets of glass were secured on the trailer when it left Guardian, but some of that glass apparently broke on the way to Lake Street and spilled onto the street when the truck turned from Exchange Street.
No tickets were issued.
Valenti said DPW workers were at the scene cleaning up the glass until the early-morning hours Tuesday.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Jessica J. Dunbar, 28, of Elbridge, Onondaga County, by Seneca Falls police Tuesday. Dunbar also was charged with driving an unregistered, uninspected and uninisured vehicle, and other traffic violations.
• Ashley F. Galens, 33, of Phelps, by state police Monday in Manchester.
DWAI (Drugs)
The following person was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:
• Andrew J. Castranova, 34, of Gates, by state police Monday in East Bloomfield. Castranova also was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
AUO
The following person was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation:
• Jesse J. Beachard, 34, of Lyons, by Seneca Falls police Tuesday. Beachard was charged with second-degree AUO.