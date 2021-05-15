Wayne County

LYONS — Michael C. Cline, 41, of Lyons, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Cline was in possession of a firearm, but can’t legally have one as a convicted felon.

LYONS — Aleixiandra E. Hinkle, age not provided, of Lyons, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, and second-degree harassment.

Hinkle allegedly stole and broke a television. She also is accused of punching another person during an altercation.

LYONS — Amber L. Shove, 33, of Rose, was charged Thursday by state police with second-degree forgery, second-degree perjury, offering a false instrument for filing, and second-degree criminal impersonation.

DWI

The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:

• Michael S. Schneider, 56, of Buffalo, by state police Friday in Farmington.

• Joshua C. Fleig, 28, of Rushville, by the Yates County sheriff’s office Wednesday in Potter.

Petit Larceny

The following people were charged with petit larceny:

• Keith W. Hudson, 33, and Ileea E. Jorgensen, 30, both of Newark, by Seneca Falls police Thursday. Hudson and Jorgensen are accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...