Wayne County
LYONS — Michael C. Cline, 41, of Lyons, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said Cline was in possession of a firearm, but can’t legally have one as a convicted felon.
LYONS — Aleixiandra E. Hinkle, age not provided, of Lyons, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, and second-degree harassment.
Hinkle allegedly stole and broke a television. She also is accused of punching another person during an altercation.
LYONS — Amber L. Shove, 33, of Rose, was charged Thursday by state police with second-degree forgery, second-degree perjury, offering a false instrument for filing, and second-degree criminal impersonation.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Michael S. Schneider, 56, of Buffalo, by state police Friday in Farmington.
• Joshua C. Fleig, 28, of Rushville, by the Yates County sheriff’s office Wednesday in Potter.
Petit Larceny
The following people were charged with petit larceny:
• Keith W. Hudson, 33, and Ileea E. Jorgensen, 30, both of Newark, by Seneca Falls police Thursday. Hudson and Jorgensen are accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart.