Ontario County
HOPEWELL — Jasmine Phoenix, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged Wednesday by the sheriff's office with first-degree filing a false instrument, fourth-degree grand larceny, and issuing a bad check.
Phoenix is accused of submitting forged pay stubs to the county probation department. Police said Phoenix also wrote a $1,500 check on a closed account.
CANANDAIGUA — Damion Carney, 26, of Canandaigua, was charged June 23 by the sheriff's office with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Police said the endangering charge stems from a domestic incident.
Seneca County
TYRE — Anthony M. Mogavero, 37, of Rochester, was charged Wednesday by state police with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Yates County
DUNDEE — Maria A. Rodriguez, 32, of Middlesex, was charged Wednesday by state police with second-degree criminal trespass.
Accident
POTTER — A local man was injured in a motorcycle accident Wednesday near Wilkins Road.
According to the Yates County sheriff's office, Christian Singleton, 27, lost control of his dirt bike and was ejected.
Singleton suffered a head injury and cuts to his arms and legs, police said. A Mercy Flight Central helicopter airlifted him to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The Potter Fire Department, Penn Yan Ambulance and Medic 55 also responded to the scene.
AUO
The following people were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation:
• Louis J. Wisley, 38, of Dundee, by Penn Yan police Wednesday. Wisely was charged with third-degree AUO and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.