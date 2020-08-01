Ontario County

CANANDAIGUA — Theresa A. Williams, 44, of Albany, was charged Wednesday by state police with first-degree falsifying business records and second-degree identity theft.

CANANDAIGUA — Tancy Taylor, 47, of Albany, was charged Wednesday by state police with first-degree falsifying business records.

GENEVA — Dominic A. Pollino, 54, of Geneva, was charged Thursday by city police with second-degree menacing.

GENEVA — Marcia Slaughter, 41, of Geneva, was charged Wednesday by city police with second-degree criminal contempt.

GENEVA — Shawn M. Price, 52, of Geneva, was charged Tuesday by city police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Wayne County

LYONS — Adrian L. Thomas, 39, of Lyons, was charged Thursday by state police with second-degree strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.

WILLIAMSON — Terrance T. Barber, 32, of Williamson, was charged Wednesday by state police with first-degree criminal contempt.

DWI

The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:

• Zachary R. Anthony, 25, of Newark, by state police Friday in Lyons.

Anthony also was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Christopher L. Ramos, 34, of Waterloo, by Geneva police July 26. Police said the charge is aggravated because Ramos’ blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18 percent.

DWAI (Drugs)

The following person was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:

• Kimberly A. Shores, 24, of Waterloo, by Geneva police Tuesday. Shores was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

AUO

The following people were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation:

• Gary R. Goodman, 32, of Bath, by Penn Yan police Wednesday. Goodman was charged with third-degree AUO.

• Derrick A. Hawkins, 60, of Virginia, by Geneva police Monday. Hawkins was charged with third-degree AUO.

