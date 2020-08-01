Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA — Theresa A. Williams, 44, of Albany, was charged Wednesday by state police with first-degree falsifying business records and second-degree identity theft.
CANANDAIGUA — Tancy Taylor, 47, of Albany, was charged Wednesday by state police with first-degree falsifying business records.
GENEVA — Dominic A. Pollino, 54, of Geneva, was charged Thursday by city police with second-degree menacing.
GENEVA — Marcia Slaughter, 41, of Geneva, was charged Wednesday by city police with second-degree criminal contempt.
GENEVA — Shawn M. Price, 52, of Geneva, was charged Tuesday by city police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Wayne County
LYONS — Adrian L. Thomas, 39, of Lyons, was charged Thursday by state police with second-degree strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.
WILLIAMSON — Terrance T. Barber, 32, of Williamson, was charged Wednesday by state police with first-degree criminal contempt.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Zachary R. Anthony, 25, of Newark, by state police Friday in Lyons.
Anthony also was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
• Christopher L. Ramos, 34, of Waterloo, by Geneva police July 26. Police said the charge is aggravated because Ramos’ blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18 percent.
DWAI (Drugs)
The following person was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:
• Kimberly A. Shores, 24, of Waterloo, by Geneva police Tuesday. Shores was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
AUO
The following people were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation:
• Gary R. Goodman, 32, of Bath, by Penn Yan police Wednesday. Goodman was charged with third-degree AUO.
• Derrick A. Hawkins, 60, of Virginia, by Geneva police Monday. Hawkins was charged with third-degree AUO.