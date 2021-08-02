Ontario County
GENEVA — Ernesto J. Delgado, 39, of Geneva, was charged Monday by city police with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Wayne County
LYONS — Alexis Lebron, 23, of Arcadia, was charged Thursday by the sheriff’s office with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Lebron was arrested on a county court warrant, as well as bench warrants for failure to appear in court on previous charges of assault, criminal contempt, and aggravated family offense.
Lebron was taken to the county jail for arraignment and remanded without bail.
ROSE — Cindy L. Smith, 63, of Rose, was charged Thursday by state police with petit larceny, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest.
Yates County
JERUSALEM — Gordon C. Romanchik, 32, of Penn Yan, was charged Monday by the sheriff’s office with criminal possession of a firearm.
Police said Romanchik had multiple firearms without proper registration and a valid permit.
DWI
The following person was charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Sharon L. Casey, 66, of Naples, by the Ontario County sheriff’s office Monday in Naples. Police said the charge is aggravated because Casey’s blood-alcohol level was 0.20%, more than twice the legal limit for driving.