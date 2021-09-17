Ontario County
GENEVA — The Ontario County sheriff’s office charged an Erie County woman with driving while intoxicated after an accident early Wednesday on Kashong Road.
Police said a vehicle driven by Sarah L. Foucha, 27, of East Aurora, went off the road at approximately 3:30 a.m. and rolled over. A passenger, Robert P. Martin, 28, of East Aurora, was ejected.
Martin was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Foucha was not hurt.
Foucha was taken to the county jail for arraignment.
The West Lake Road Fire Association, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Penn Yan Ambulance and state police also responded to the scene.
Kashong Road was closed for about five hours.
CANANDAIGUA — Frank H. Gulick Jr., 43, of Canandaigua, was charged Wednesday by city police with 100 counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child.
Gulick is accused of possessing several hundred images of child pornography. Police said Gulick was arrested in May for predatory sexual assault against a child and is awaiting trial on that charge.
Gulick was taken to the county jail for arraignment.
The sheriff’s office assisted in the case.
HOPEWELL — Vicente Robles-Reyes, 34, and Jose C. Diaz, 32, both of Rochester, were charged Wednesday by the sheriff’s office with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
Police said Robles-Reyes and Diaz stole more than $250 in merchandise from Runnings.
VICTOR — Lloyd K. Hill, 59, of Victor, was charged Tuesday by state police with first-degree criminal contempt, driving while intoxicated, obstructing governmental administration, and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Wayne County
ROSE — Jeremy L. Reibsome, 40, of Rose, was charged Wednesday by state police with second-degree criminal contempt.
Accidents
GENEVA — One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday on Route 14.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, Brenda Jansen, 60, of Geneva, was driving south when she slowed to turn into Vonnie’s Boathouse. Her vehicle was hit from behind by a box truck driven by Michael James, 31, of New Jersey. The truck went off the road and across a nearby lawn, rolling onto its side.
Jansen was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital. James wasn’t injured.
James was ticketed with following too closely.
ITALY — A Dansville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday on Route 245.
According to the Yates County sheriff’s office, a vehicle driven by Daniel Amos, 40, hit a guide rail and rolled over. The vehicle ended up in a wooded area.
Amos was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Kristoffer R. Main, 25, of Palmyra, by state police Wednesday in Macedon. Police said the charge is a felony.
• Daniel G. Mathews Jr., 36, of Dresden, by Penn Yan police Tuesday. Mathews also was charged with reckless driving, speeding, moving from lane unsafely and refusal to submit to a roadside breath test.
• Philip D. Pielow, 64, of Jerusalem, by the Yates County sheriff’s office Sept. 4 in Penn Yan.
• Robert W. Corbitt, 38, of Wayne, Steuben County, by the Yates County sheriff’s office Sept. 3 after a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road in Milo.
DWAI (Drugs)
The following person was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:
• Daisy I. Cumbus, 50, of North Rose, by state police Thursday in Sodus. Cumbus also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.