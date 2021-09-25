Ontario County
HOPEWELL — The sheriff’s office charged three people Thursday following a welfare fraud investigation.
Carlos Mattei, 26, and Padolys DeJesus, 27, both of Canandaigua, were charged with several counts of offering a false instrument for filing. They are accused of receiving more than $5,000 in illegal public assistance, including childcare benefits and food stamps, and police said they will be charged with third-degree welfare fraud at a later date.
Llanet Ramos-Sanchez, 52, of Geneva, was charged with offering a false instrument for filing. She is accused of filing false documents with the county Department of Social Services as the childcare provider for Mattei and DeJesus.
GENEVA — Justin A. Singletary, 25, of Geneva, was charged Thursday by city police with first-degree criminal contempt.
Singletary allegedly violated the terms of a court order of protection.
GENEVA — Allan R. Peterson, 41, of Geneva, was charged Wednesday by city police with third-degree criminal sale of a firearm.
Peterson is accused of selling a handgun to another person illegally.
GENEVA — City police said a juvenile was in possession of an Airsoft pistol Wednesday on school grounds.
School officials found the pistol in the student’s backpack during a bag check and turned it over to the school resource officer. Police said the student had no intention of harming themself, another student or a school employee.
Due to the student’s age, the school resource officer submitted paperwork to the county district attorney’s office for review.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Ariane Thompson-Fortune, 37, of Palmyra, by the Ontario County sheriff’s office Thursday in Manchester.
• Aida M. Mateo, 55, of Newark, by state police Wednesday in Lyons.
Petit Larceny
The following person was charged with petit larceny:
• Reisha M. Overstreet, 27, of Newark, by the Wayne County sheriff’s office Thursday. Overstreet is accused of stealing $97.25 in merchandise from the Newark Walmart.