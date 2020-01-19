Ontario County
PHELPS — Colby A. Baker, 24, of Williams Street, was charged Thursday by the sheriff's office with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Baker was given an appearance ticket to Town Court.
CANANDAIGUA — Bennett White, 34, of Canandaigua, was charged Thursday by the sheriff's office with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
White, who is accused of possessing heroin, was given an appearance ticket to Town Court.
GORHAM — Edwin Stebbins, 37, of Penn Yan, was charged Jan. 10 by the sheriff's office with third-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, second-degree criminal trespass, and traffic infractions.
Police said Stebbins' vehicle went off Tileyard Road in Gorham and hit a combine. Stebbins is accused of forcing his way into the home on that property; deputies said they found him there.
Stebbins was treated at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for facial injuries before being arrested.
Seneca County
WATERLOO — Alexander N. LeRoy, 36, of Waterloo, was charged Friday by village police with being a fugitive from justice.
Police said there was a warrant for LeRoy's arrest issued out of Tennessee on a charge of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
LeRoy was taken to the jail, pending extradition proceedings.
SENECA FALLS — Christopher W. Clemenson, 37, of Ovid, was charged Thursday by town police with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment.
Clemenson was arrested on two Town Court warrants issued for incidents that allegedly occurred in 2019. Clemenson is accused of threatening another person over the phone. The second warrant was issued following a fight.
Clemenson was taken to jail for centralized arraignment.
WATERLOO — Theodore Chaney, 63, of Waterloo, was charged Jan. 12 by village police with third-degree grand larceny.
Chaney, who is accused of cashing a bad check at a village business, was taken to jail for centralized arraignment.
The sheriff's office assisted village police.
Yates County
PENN YAN — Brenda L. Stratton, 42, of Penn Yan, was charged Thursday by village police with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said they found a stun gun in Stratton's apartment while they were there on an unrelated matter.
Stratton was given an appearance ticket to Village Court.
PENN YAN — Vincent A.C. Swartz, 55, of Penn Yan, was charged Thursday by village police with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and forcible touching.
Police said the charges stem from two incidents. Swartz is accused of providing alcohol to a teen who allegedly threatened police with a knife, and holding a person down and touching that person's intimate parts against the victim's wishes.
Swartz was remanded to jail in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond. Police said an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
Petit Larceny
The following people were charged with petit larceny:
• Christine Dressing, 67, of Waterloo, by the Ontario County sheriff's office Wednesday. Dressing is accused of stealing $127.63 in merchandise from the Hopewell Walmart.
• Precious A. Pamphile, 35, of Seneca Falls, by Seneca Falls police Wednesday. Pamphile is accused of stealing unspecified merchandise from the Seneca Falls Walmart.