Ontario County
HOPEWELL — Charles L. Hall, 33, of Clifton Springs, was charged Saturday by the sheriff’s office with forcible touching.
Police said Hall, an inmate at the county jail, touched the intimate parts of another inmate.
EAST BLOOMFIELD — Margaret A. Stuart, 35, of Dansville, was charged Jan. 7 by the sheriff’s office with third-degree grand larceny.
Police said Stuart wrote two checks totaling $3,522.11 last October to a town business that were rejected by her bank due to insufficient funds. Police added that the business followed the proper protocol to contest the checks but did not get reimbursed by Stuart for the merchandise she purchased.
Seneca County
SENECA FALLS — Anthony M. Potter, 35, of Newark, was charged Saturday by state police with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Wayne County
LYONS — Gregory P. Parish, 37, of Lyons, was charged Saturday by state police with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Yates County
PENN YAN — Mark G. Booth, 66, of Penn Yan, was charged Monday by village police with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.
Police said Booth punched a female in the chest and arm during an argument, and physically resisted officers when they arrested him. Police said it was Booth’s third arrest in three days, including arrests for driving while intoxicated and petit larceny.
Police said in two of the three arrests, Booth intentionally defecated in his pants because he was upset at being arrested and believed he would be released if he made the situation unpleasant enough. He was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Hospital for a check over and released.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Jacquelyn M. Morrow, 44, of Lodi, by the Seneca County sheriff’s office Saturday after a one-vehicle accident in Ovid. The charge is a felony, police said, and aggravated because her blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18 percent.
• Alison Marshal, 39, of Naples, by the Ontario County sheriff’s office Saturday in Naples. The charge is a felony, police said.
DWAI (Drugs)
The following people were charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:
• Brandin Carl, 39, of Bloomfield, by the Ontario County sheriff’s office Saturday in East Bloomfield. Carl also was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas M. Smallwood, 41, of Rochester, by state police Saturday on Route 96 in Victor.
Petit Larceny
The following person was charged with petit larceny:
• Christopher A. Burchell, 52, of Watkins Glen, by the Seneca County sheriff’s office Thursday. Police said Burchell received money for construction materials but did not deliver them to a Lodi location.