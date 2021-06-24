LYONS — A family is devastated about the loss of their Dachshund in a shooting outside their 32 Cherry St. home June 8.
State Police Inv. Gia Paddock said Wednesday she has worked on the case almost every day since Dodge, the 4 1/2-year-old dog belonging to the Kersten family, died from a BB-gun wound to his heart.
“We’ve interviewed 50 people about this,” Paddock said. “Do I think it’s kids in the neighborhood? Yes, I do, but I can’t go into detail and I can’t say if it was intentional or not. We’re still following up several leads.”
Paddock said the dog was shot in the early afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., while he was on the front lawn of the home.
“It is devastating,” she said. “It’s like losing a member of your family, and it happened on the little girl’s birthday, too.”
The child is the daughter of Melissa Kersten, according to Paddock.
Kersten, the dog’s owner, told investigators that she was at her house, cooking dinner in the kitchen before the incident. She said the oven made the room smoky, so she opened the rear door, and put a box fan in it for ventilation.
Kersten then went into the living room, sat down on the couch with her husband, Robert, her daughter Azarin Austin and her two dogs, Dodge and Dozer. At one point, Dodge, an 18-pound Dachshund must have left the house through the rear door that was open, Melissa Kersten told investigators.
While sitting on the couch, the Kerstens said they heard some loud noises outside. Melissa Kersten said about 15 minutes later, her nephew, Andrew Kersten, drove up to the residence at 4:45 p.m.and saw Dodge motionless in the front lawn. Andrew Kersten went into the house and asked what was wrong with the dog. They all went outside and saw Dodge prone in the grass.
Melissa and Robert Kersten rushed Dodge to Lyons Veterinary Clinic and while in transport Melissa Kersten noticed what appeared to be a small hole in the center of Dodge’s chest.
Veterinary Clinic Dr. Charlotte Willardson was there when Dodge got there shortly before 5 p.m. She said the dog was dead upon arrival. Willardson removed the object and what appeared to be a “BB” from the dog’s heart.
“It’s disturbing in general,” Paddock said. “You don’t want to think that anyone is capable of doing this intentionally, but you just don’t know. We’re still investigating.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Paddock at the New York State Police in Lyons at (315) 946-3044.