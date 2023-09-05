LYONS — The Erie Canal cruises held last month marked the sixth straight year of sellouts, said organizer Bob Stopper, a Lyons Canal Greeter and historian.
The three Lyons 2023 Fun on the Erie Weekend Canal Cruises drew 150 passengers, Stopper said, including folks from Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey, Ohio, Buffalo, Binghamton, Syracuse, and Watkins Glen.
“New friends were made, food was plentiful, cameras were working overtime, and ‘wow’ and other words of amazement were frequently spoken,” Stopper said. “For 46 boating tourists, it was a first-time experience on the Erie Canal and through a lock.”
Stopper said that on the two long cruises of 35 miles between Seneca Lake and Lyons, many birds and various wildlife were seen, but the favorite spectacle was viewing bald eagles — “and, in one case, watching a bald eagle lead the way and then suddenly swoop down and snatch a fish from the water.”
He said the Sunday cruise was treated to a “unique” event. He noted that Lock 2/3 of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal at the entry to Seneca Falls is a double lock and 50 feet high.
“The cruise boat was raised 25 feet to the top of Lock 2, and when the mitre gates opened into Lock 3, cruise passengers suddenly saw eight other boats waiting in the lock and headed directly towards them,” he said. “The lockmaster orchestrated the movement of the boats from side to side and from one end of the lock to the other, and then closed the mitre gates.”
Stopper said the cruise boat was then raised another 25 feet and exited Lock CS3 and continued past Seneca Falls and Waterloo, arriving at Stivers Seneca Marine on the northeastern end of Seneca Lake in Fayette.
The cruises were sponsored by the Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters, Stopper said, and he provided narration.
The cruise boat was provided by Finger Lakes Water Adventures.