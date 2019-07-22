GENEVA — What started out as small running event to benefit a child care center behind Geneva General Hospital has taken on a life of its own.
“It’s now a three-ring circus. It’s really a fantastic event for families,” said Kathy Ryrko, director of what is now called the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning. “Who knew that people would embrace this event like they have over the years?”
Ryrko is talking about the Cubby Chase, which takes place July 27 at the Dooley Center. The 11th annual event, also hosted by The Autism Center at Ontario ARC, includes a 10-kilometer run, 5K, and the popular “Color Mile” run for kids.
Ryrko said runners, walkers and crawlers are all part of the family-fun event. Check-in and registration begins at 7 a.m.
The Color Mile run begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K run/walks. Courses are certified by USA Track & Field and wind through the city, Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus and by Seneca Lake.
Cash prizes go to the top male and female finishers, while participants get a T-shirt and commemorative medal created and provided by Vance Metal Fabricators. Food and refreshments are available, including a free breakfast and bounce house, among other children’s activities.
Proceeds will benefit the Dooley Center and The Autism Center. This year’s diamond sponsors are Prindle Family Dentistry and Finger Lakes Radiology, LLC.
Ryrko said some proceeds will go toward a new playground at the Dooley Center. She added that sponsorships are still available, and sponsors benefit from visibility by hundreds of local families and participants.
Cubby Chase officials said it’s also an opportunity for businesses to engage employees in health and wellness. Volunteers are always sought for the event.
“Many hands and feet are needed to keep this event running,” Ryrko said. “This event was built on the premise of kids seeing healthy adults, and the kids now run first and it has turned into a premier event. The kids get the biggest cheers.”
People interested in participating, sponsoring or volunteering at Cubby Chase can see runsignup.com/Race/NY/Geneva/CubbyChase5K10KColorMile, call (315) 787-4190, or email kathy.ryrko@flhealth.org.
