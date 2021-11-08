OVID — In Seneca County, an unlikely partnership between members of the Amish and Asian communities is fostering a new business venture.
At the heart of this connection is the shiitake mushroom, which is being grown commercially in southern Seneca County by an Amish farmer and distributed near and far by Chinese-American entrepreneurs.
Mark Lin, owner of Finger Lakes Tea Co. on Route 318 in Junius, developed a side business called Amish Agriculture in 2020 to sell and deliver fresh produce grown by local Amish farmers. Lin first became acquainted with the Amish producers when he bought their honey for the tea house.
Leo Lin, Mark’s brother and assistant manager, said initially they started selling Amish chickens, eggs and some produce to Chinese families and markets since the Covid-19 pandemic was limiting sales outlets for the Amish (i.e. farmers markets and restaurants). One of the Lins’ suppliers was Sam Peachey of Ovid, who grows produce and sells it weekly at Manhattan and Brooklyn farmers’ markets through the Greenmarket initiative.
Peachey had noticed, in late 2019, that a vendor across from him had a much steadier stream of customers — and he wanted in on some of that action.
“I wondered how can I get some of these people to my side,” Peachey said last week at his Ovid farm, wearing a wide-brim straw hat with headlamp attached as he slowly and deliberately described his introduction to this new crop.
Peachey’s answer came when he later noticed that vendor’s sign advertising fresh mushrooms for sale.
He left the market that day resolved to find a farmer who could sell him fresh mushrooms, but learned it wasn’t so simple. Availability was limited, then Covid hit in early spring of 2020, shuttering farmers markets for a spell.
But, when Peachey returned to the downstate farmers markets, he did so with mushrooms — facilitated by his connection with Mark Lin, whose friend in Albany grows them. From the summer through Thanksgiving of 2020, Peachey purchased mushrooms from that grower for resale in New York City.
“It wasn’t long until we knew we had a better day at the market if we had mushrooms,” Peachey said. “It’s like, oh, my goodness, we don’t even dare to go without mushrooms.”
From selling to farming
In late 2020, with the Lins’ support, Peachey decided to start growing mushrooms himself, hopeful he could do so successfully with the goal of opening more market doors for himself as a grower/seller.
He constructed two large greenhouses on his property (28 by 156 feet and 28 by 170 feet), got his first batch of inoculated logs in January, and was picking his first crop in early February. The Lins started distributing those mushrooms to Finger Lakes-area outlets like Ithaca Greenstar, Trumansburg Shur-Save and the Lansing Market, as well as Chinese supermarkets in Boston and New York City.
Among the Lins’ customers for Peachey’s shiitake mushrooms is renowned Washington, D.C.-area chef Peter Chang, who owns 12 restaurants in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, as well as one in Stamford, Conn. Chang specializes in Szechuan cuisine and was a James Beard award winner in 2016 for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region. He has cooked several times in New York City’s James Beard House.
Chang, who became connected to the Lins through mutual friends and was purchasing Amish eggs and chickens from them, was thrilled to add mushrooms to his orders. He is so enamored with the quality of Peachey’s mushrooms that he agreed to partner with the Lins in opening The Shiitake Cafe at their Route 318 establishment. They plan to add a bottling operation at the site to produce shiitake sauce for consumer sales and also make the Route 318 facility a shiitake mushroom wholesale warehouse.
Chang was in the Finger Lakes recently, visiting with the Lins and confirming Christmastime food orders (mostly mushrooms, radishes and soybeans). With Leo Lin’s translation help, he spoke about growing up in a farming family in the Chinese countryside and knowing good quality products when he tastes them.
A chef in the United States for more than 20 years, Chang said his mission is to bring traditional Chinese food to American customers — not the kind of Chinese food most Americans consume.
He first visited the Finger Lakes and Peachey’s farm in the summer of 2020 and, according to Leo Lin, believes the Amish’s traditional farming practices engender quality; their methods also align with his memories of his family’s Chinese agricultural approach.
“His dream is to cook good quality produce from the Amish community in a Chinese way and share it with the people in the United States,” Leo Lin said.
Many traditional Chinese dishes incorporate mushrooms, and Leo Lin said the Chinese love to use shiitake mushrooms because of their nutritional value (they are high in B vitamins and some minerals.) The shiitake sauce Chang makes for his restaurants is featured in popular noodle and rice dishes and used as a dressing for salads. The shiitake sauce even appears in a specialty Guangzhou dessert, a rice cake with sliced radishes.
“All those dishes customers will see in the cafe instead of (having) to go down to the D.C. area,” Leo Lin said.
As the tea house undergoes renovation for the cafe and sauce bottling business, large pieces of equipment sit in the former buffet area, including a 200-gallon kettle for cooking the sauce and a dicing machine that can process 6,000 pounds of mushrooms per hour. Cornell AgriTech’s Center of Excellence worked with the Lins to obtain the necessary governmental approvals to bottle the sauce.
Mark Lin says Chang’s backing is a game-changer, and the partners are excited about the future of this developing shiitake mushroom market.
“I’m very excited to have Peter Chang here to help people,” he said. “Because of his recipe, it’s very easy to promote the sauce.”
The growing process
Amish grower Sam Peachey likely never envisioned the mushrooms he took a chance on growing would play a part in business venture of a world-class chef, but he supports the shiitake sauce concept. He sees it as another way to take advantage of the crop.
“I believe that’s a good thing because with fresh mushrooms you are very limited in time. You have to have a quick market,” he said, noting customers have told him there is no comparison between freshly harvested mushrooms and those that have been sitting on store shelves for some time.
In Peachey’s two greenhouses are rows of racks made of stainless and galvanized steel (to avoid rust formation). An overhead sprinkler mists the logs, which are hardwood-based, pellet-shaped and pre-inoculated with the shiitake mycelium.
Understanding the crop has been, like in all things, learning from mistakes. Peachey said it’s easier to grow mushrooms in the winter, when he can better control the heat. A protracted period of summer heat can be challenging for an Amish farmer who does not use electricity for air conditioning or fans. The ideal nighttime temperature for growing mushrooms should range from 55-60 degrees, with the preferred daytime temperatures in the 75-80 degree range; if the log’s core temperature becomes too warm, the fungus has a tendency to go dormant. The greenhouse’s doors remain open to facilitate air movement.
One mistake was completely filling one greenhouse’s racks with logs over the summer.
“We simply could not control the growth,” said Peachey, adding such control translates to better-quality mushrooms.
It takes about three days for a mushroom to reach a harvestable size; Peachey and his family helpers pick daily (except Sunday), often pruning as they go to create space for good specimens to enlarge. His operation yields about 200-300 pounds of mushrooms a day, and the Lins pick them up once or twice a week for distribution.
In addition to taking his crop to the downstate farmers markets (which he doesn’t frequent over the winter), Peachey has begun selling his mushrooms to local farmstand proprietors; he noted the Lins are also always looking for new buyers for his crop.
Catching on
He has come to learn much not only about growing mushrooms, but their health benefits and importance in the Asian culture.
“The shiitake mushroom is considered a gourmet mushroom to the Asian people,” he said. “I didn’t realize at first, but it’s a daily staple to them. They will eat shiitake mushrooms every meal if they are available.”
Although at first skeptical he could make a living growing mushrooms, Peachey has — happily — been proven wrong. He said it’s taken a little time for people to realize he can provide them regularly, but “it’s a very good year-round income.”
It’s a new crop that is catching on
Judson Reid, vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension, said several other Amish families in the Ovid area are now interested in growing mushrooms. Leo Lin confirmed there are four Amish families waiting for supplies to build their greenhouses to grow mushrooms for the Lins.
He said increased supply is necessary for the shiitake sauce project. Plus, the fact the mushroom farmers will be centralized in one area makes it easier and quicker for the Lins to pick up the ingredients for their product.
Reid said Cornell Cooperative Extension provided food safety training necessary for certain certifications, as well as some production support, but he pointed to Mark Lin and Peachey as the drivers of this project and its success.
“It’s a pretty fascinating cultural exchange,” Reid said, “but in the end it comes down to Mark developing a market and Sam and his family providing labor and land resources.”
That market development continues. Leo Lin said he is bringing the mushrooms to sell at the Finger Lakes Produce Auction — as much as an advertising vehicle to restaurateurs to let them know this type of mushroom is being grown locally and is available year round.
“Compared to the Portabella (mushroom), it’s way better,” Leo Lin said. “Not too many know about it because it’s from the Asian culture, but we eat them a lot.”
Reid said in addition to providing market outlets, Mark Lin also contributed some of his own production knowledge, which Peachey and his family adapted for their (non-electrical) needs. And, Reid called Peachey “a natural diplomat” whose willingness to try something new is a key to the project’s success.
Although others in the Finger Lakes grow mushrooms commercially, Reid said it’s on a much smaller scale and outdoors, not year-round or in a controlled environment. Peachey’s greenhouses create work and income in the off season, as well as locally grown products 12 months of the year.
“The more we can localize our food system the more resilient that food system will be when any challenges arise,” Reid said.
After almost a year of growing them, Peachey himself says he has come to appreciate the taste of a good mushroom, although being around them all day can dull one’s appetite. He enjoys them mostly in pasta and cream of mushroom soup and said his wife’s use of them in the pre-cooked, frozen chicken pot pies she sells have had customers saying “they think they went to heaven.”
“I didn’t realize cream of mushroom soup could be as good until we started using the shiitake mushrooms,” Peachey said.