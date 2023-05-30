SOUTH BRISTOL — The owner of Cumming Nature Center is seeking a freshwater wetlands permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to treat an estimated 50 acres chemically. The reason: the hemlock woolly adelgid, invasive insect.
The Rochester Museum & Science Center, the applicant and owner, is seeking a DEC permit to use Imidacloprid and Dinotefuran to manage the HWA near or within a state-regulated freshwater wetland. No chemicals would be applied over standing water.
The DEC Region 8 office in Avon has determined the project will not have a significant negative impact on the environment. Filed documents and a draft permit are available for inspection during normal business hours at the Region 8 office in Avon.
Written comments on the project must be submitted to Courtney M. Scoles at the Region 8 DEC office by June 8. Comments can be submitted by mail to the DEC Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414; by calling 585-226-2466; or by emailing DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.