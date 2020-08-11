Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that 107 school districts yet to submit a reopening plan for in-person learning have until Friday to do so.
If not, those districts will be unable to provide in-person learning for the entire 2020-21 school year.
Six districts in the Times‘ four-county readership area — including Geneva and Seneca Falls — are on that list. Bloomfield, Palmyra-Macedon, Red Creek and Victor are the others.
Geneva City School District Superintendent Patricia Garcia said Monday, however, that Geneva’s plan was given to the state July 31. She emailed the state Education Department confirmation the district received when it submitted its plan.
A statement issued by the Pal-Mac district said essentially the same thing: They submitted their plan July 31 and were sent a notice saying it had been received. The statement said Pal-Mac officials are working with the state to resolve the issue.
Seneca Falls CSD Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman did not respond to an email asking about the status of his district’s plan, although a source said it will be unveiled to parents later this week.
“The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue,” Cuomo said in a press release issued by his office. “Parents don’t have to send their child. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they’re not going to send the child if they don’t believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that’s right.”
The state is reviewing submitted plans based on set criteria. According to the governor’s office, districts that are found to be out of compliance were getting a letter from the state Department of Health Monday, along with a followup call naming the sections of their plans that are deficient. Those districts will have until Friday to amend plans.
Cuomo also reminded districts they must complete 3-5 public sessions with parents and teachers, and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing, on their website by Aug. 21 to be in compliance.