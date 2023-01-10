PENN YAN — Longtime Yates County residents likely are familiar with the cupola removed from the former Empire State Wine Cellars site before the building was demolished decades ago.
If all goes according to plan, the cupola will be restored this year and placed along the Keuka Lake Outlet Trail as a tourist attraction and educational area.
At its meeting Monday, the county Legislature heard about the restoration project from county Treasurer Marsha Devine. She is part of a committee and non-profit organization trying to raise money for the project through national, state, regional, and perhaps local grants.
“Yates County has a lot of needs, but not a huge pot of money to draw from,” Devine said.
If successful, the cupola project would coincide with Yates County’s bicentennial celebration this year. The county was incorporated officially Feb. 5, 1823, and county Legislator Carlie Chilson said a kick-off event will be held Feb. 6 to precede numerous events and activities throughout the year.
Devine said the Empire State Wine Cellars building, which dates to the 1880s, was one of the first wineries in the Finger Lakes region and famous for its champagne. It was on a tract of land near the current site of the Hampton Inn, and after the winery closed the building was the headquarters of Penn Yan’s American Legion post.
The building was demolished in either the late 1980s or early 1990s, after the Legion moved to its current location at the top of East Main Street, near the county fairgrounds. The cupola was removed by a crane before the building was taken down.
For years, the cupola has been sitting at the Penn Yan Firemen’s Field, not far from the former winery building.
Devine said the Penn Yan Village Board has approved a letter of support for the project. The county Legislature did the same Monday.
The committee has a goal of raising $150,000 to fully restore the cupola, which would include a maintenance fund. The money also includes site work at an area called Anglers Boat Park, where the cupola would be placed. That is near the outlet boat launch area and tennis courts near Keuka Street.
“This is an iconic symbol of Penn Yan’s and Yates County’s past,” Devine said. “The cupola could be a gateway to the Keuka Outlet Trail. We think it could be of interest to tourists as well as local students.”