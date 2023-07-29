WATERLOO — Seneca County residents will enjoy curbside pickup of their recyclable items for three more years.
The Board of Supervisors voted 12-0 Tuesday to approve a new, three-year contract with J.E. Gibson Co. of Dundee — it does business as Cardinal Disposal — for the service.
The company’s current contract expires Dec. 31.
The county will pay Cardinal $599,988 annually for three years. The overall $1.79 million cost will be covered by a $37.50-per-housing-unit recycling fee added to tax bills, the same as this year.
In other action:
• CEMETERY — Supervisors unanimously approved an amendment to its agreement with the state for the New York State Veterans Cemetery-Finger Lakes in Romulus. The amendment calls for the county to provide bidding and management services related to the next phase of construction at the 162-acre cemetery.
The next phase of construction is a maintenance building, a columbarium structure, and related site improvements. The agreement calls for all costs associated with bidding and construction management to be the state’s responsibility.
The state provided funding to convert a portion of the former Sampson Naval Training Station on Route 96A to a county-run Veterans Memorial Cemetery in 2011. New York agreed to make the facility the state’s first veterans cemetery in 2022.
• CUPOLA — The board voted unanimously to apply for Consolidated Funding Application funding through the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council toward restoration of the cupola on the Papa Bear Courthouse at the Three Bears complex in Ovid.
The project cost is estimated at $300,000. A CFA grant would provide 75% of the cost, leaving the county to come up with the other $106,250. The board also voted to endorse a statement that the project will not have an adverse impact on the environment, a requirement of the application.