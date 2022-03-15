WATERLOO — Keep doing what you’re doing.
That’s what the state Department of Environmental Conservation has told Evans Chemetics officials regarding environmental cleanup of the 228 E. Main St. property.
DEC’s Region 8 office has issued a statement of basis for the 11.1-acre Evans property. The document presents the remedy selected to address contamination from volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, arsenic, cadmium and chromium, and hydrogen sulfide and methane vapors found at the site. The site includes the main Evans plant, which dates back to its origin as the Waterloo Woolen Mills; a parking lot on adjacent Gorham Street; a wastewater treatment plant; and a former village landfill to the west, near Water Street along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
A summary of the chosen remedy described in the statement of basis is:
• No further action based on the results of the investigation at the site and interim corrective measures that have already been implemented.
• A site cover that currently exists at two areas of the site would be maintained to allow for continued industrial use of the site.
• One building on the site is required to have a sub-slab depressurization system or other acceptable measures to mitigate the infiltration of vapors into the building from groundwater.
• A site management plan will be implemented for the long-term monitoring of the site.
• Implementation of an institutional control in the form of an environmental easement for the property.
These steps have been taken in stages since 2013.
The public can view the statement of basis at the Waterloo Public Library. For library hours, call (315) 539-3313 or visit www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/850001A/.
For project-related questions, contact DEC representative Gail Dieter at (518) 402-9645 or gail.dieter@dec.ny.gov.