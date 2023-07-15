ALBANY — Finger Lakes Times Publisher and Executive Editor Mike Cutillo was honored last month for his writing career by the Order Sons & Daughters of Italy America.
Cutillo received the 2023 Literary Award June 10, during the Grand Lodge of New York’s 115th annual State Convention.
The award encompasses his journalism career, his columns in the “Golden Lion,” the state OSDIA newsletter, and his recently released book.
A native of Baldwinsville and the oldest of four siblings, in 1982, the 63-year-old landed his first journalism job at the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. He has worked the bulk of his 41-year career at the Times, with a stint at the Canandaigua Daily Messenger sandwiched in between.
Cutillo is a three-time former president of Geneva Lodge 2397. In 2019, his first book, “George Washing Machine, Portables and Submarine Races: My Italian-American Life,” was published by Idea Press out of NYC.
Cutillo and his wife, Jan, live in Geneva. He has a grown daughter, Kristine, who lives with her husband, Juan, in Raleigh, N.C.