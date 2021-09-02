GENEVA — With his career in journalism approaching the 40-year mark, Mike Cutillo is embracing a new challenge.
Cutillo, 61, has been named publisher of the Finger Lakes Times. His appointment was effective Wednesday.
He succeeds Mark Lukas, who will leave the Times in mid-October but continue working for Community Media Group, the newspaper’s Illinois-based parent company, in a more specialized role. Lukas will continue in his role as advertising director until a successor is hired.
Cutillo, a native of Baldwinsville, Onondaga County, and a resident of Geneva since 1986, had been executive editor of the Times since May 2011.
“Having started at the Finger Lakes Times in January of 1984, when my first assignment was covering a CCFL men’s basketball game — and yes, it was CCFL back then, not FLCC — I guess you could say I have been training for this opportunity for 37 years,” Cutillo said. “I’ve devoted most of my career to this paper, and no one wants to see the Finger Lakes Times and this region we call home flourish more than me.”
“I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside Mike since I arrived here in 2017,” Lukas said. “I’ve truly enjoyed his writing and working alongside him. Mike is a true professional, and I have been impressed by his leadership of the newsroom.
“Mike has a passion for journalism and for accurate news reporting. He loves this business, this newspaper and this community. I’m confident that our staff and the community at large will embrace him. I wish him all the best as the next publisher of the Finger Lakes Times.”
Cutillo graduated from St. John Fisher College in 1982. He broke into the newspaper business as a reporter with the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle before being hired as a sports writer at the Finger Lakes Times in 1984. He was elevated to sports editor in 1991 before moving into the Times‘ News Department seven years later.
He returned to the Times early in 2010 after working five years at the Daily Messenger in Canandaigua.
“We could not be happier to have Mike take the helm of the Finger Lakes Times,” said Pat Patterson, vice president of Community Media Group and group publisher for the Courier Express of DuBois, Pa., and The Progress of Clearfield, Pa. “Mike’s solid leadership, deep roots in, and love of the communities we serve, along with his passion for excellence, have served him throughout his career and will certainly serve him in his new role.”
“Mike Cutillo’s long-term experience and commitment to Geneva and the Finger Lakes region will be a key element in his role as editor and publisher of the Finger Lakes Times,” said Larry J. Perrotto, chairman of Community Media Group Inc. and owner of Finger Lakes Times Publishing Co. “We are all looking forward to collaborating with Mike as a member of our executive team.”
Lukas was hired as advertising director at the Times in the summer of 2017. He retained that role after succeeding Paul Barrett as publisher at the beginning of 2019.
Lukas spent a quarter-century of his professional career working at the Hartford Courant.
“Health issues within my family are forcing us to return to Connecticut,” Lukas said. “I am very fortunate to be able to stay on with Community Media Group in a corporate role, initially leading the advancement of digital marketing sales across our 40-plus properties.”
The search for a new advertising director at the Times is underway.
Cutillo noted that he has worked for many publishers in his career — including five at the Times — and called Lukas and his predecessor, Barrett, two of the best, noting that he’ll spend the next few weeks learning his new duties from Lukas.
“I intend to honor them by continuing the paths that (Mark and Paul) have set while hopefully adding some fresh ideas of my own,” Cutillo said.
In a note particularly aimed at readers, Cutillo said, “I don’t think there’s ever been a more important time for journalism in general and for community journalism in particular, and the goal at the Finger Lakes Times has been and will continue to be to provide thorough and compelling coverage of the issues that mean something to you and to tell the stories of your friends and neighbors. Everyone on our staff is committed to bringing you not only the best in local news, sports and photography, but also in home delivery, advertising and other business services. Those always will be our goals, and if we fail at any of them, please don’t hesitate to contact me.”