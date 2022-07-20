CANANDAIGUA — High gasoline prices prompted about 25 counties in New York to reduce or suspend the local share of their sales tax at the pump.
It appears the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will not be following suit.
At last Thursday’s board meeting, supervisors discussed the issue at length, followed by an informal poll. While three supervisors were absent, the majority of the board said they were not in favor of cutting the tax temporarily.
Canandaigua city Supervisor Dave Baker, who chairs the board’s Ways and Means committee, said that committee and the board’s government operations panel do not support a fuel tax cut.
Baker noted that Ontario County has two rest stops on the state Thruway and four Thruway interchanges. As a result, many people who get off the Thruway for gas are not local residents.
“We have a lot of people coming through our communities,” he said. “This affords us an opportunity to collect (tax) revenue from people from outside of the area.”
Mary Gates, the county’s director of finance, gave a presentation on how much revenue the county could lose by suspending the local share of the tax. Depending on several factors, including the fluctuating price of gas, she said the county could lose revenue in the seven-figure range by suspending the tax.
She and Baker added that the loss of fuel-tax revenue could mean a higher property tax rate in the county, something that has been stable in recent years.
“I think our best option is to stay the course and keep the (fuel) tax where it is,” Baker said.
While most supervisors agreed, several supported cutting the tax. Among them were Dom Vedora (city of Geneva), Daryl Marshall (Richmond), and Christopher Vastola (Canadice).
“All of us in this room can afford to pay higher gas prices,” Vedora said. “I worry about the poorer people in this county — the single mother with two or three kids, the senior citizens on fixed incomes. We have to show the people we care.”
Neighboring Wayne, Yates and Monroe counties are collecting tax only on the first $2 charged per gallon of gas and diesel, regardless of the actual price at the pump. Seneca County has been taxing only the first $2 of a gallon of fuel since 2006, likely one of the reasons why it traditionally has had lower fuel prices than other counties in the region.
Board Chairman Jack Marren (Victor) agreed with the majority, saying the county can help more people by keeping the property tax rate flat and perhaps using the gas-tax revenue to help people with heating costs during the winter, home-delivered meals, or daycare costs.
“We need to roll up our sleeves and see how we can help more people and be creative,” Marren said. “We may not be able to help 100% of our residents, but should help as many as we can.”
In other board matters:
• AUGUST — The board’s meeting next meeting, on Aug. 4, will be at 4-H Camp Bristol Hills in the town of Bristol. Supervisors traditionally meet once a year at another location in the county besides Canandaigua.