CANANDAIGUA — Steps are being taken to avoid a repeat of a pornography-laced cyber incident that ended Monday night’s Town Board meeting prematurely.
Town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz said a computer hacker — or hackers — displayed pornographic videos during the Zoom meeting. In addition, someone directed profanity toward Menikotz.
About 130 people were participating, including board members, town officials, and residents
“It was disturbing ... but I am not really taking it personally,” Menikotz said by phone Tuesday. “Moreso, I am disappointed that we had to shut down a very important meeting.”
Menikotz relayed her feelings in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. The incident came during a public hearing and presentation on the town potentially buying land along Canandaigua Lake for a park.
“The experience left many of us angry, annoyed, embarrassed, saddened and a whole host of other emotions,” she said. “I wish I could make those disturbing images and ridiculous words disappear from your memories. Unfortunately, I am unable to do that.”
During the presentation, which was on a shared screen, Menikotz said someone posted a porn video that town manager Doug Finch managed to delete; Finch was moderating the meeting. He then deleted several more videos before shutting down the meeting for good.
“I am sure it was uncomfortable for those watching,” Menikotz said. “I felt bad for Doug. He was doing everything he could. It came on a night when someone knew a lot of people would be watching.”
Menikotz said Finch contacted the Ontario County sheriff’s office, and the town and Zoom are working with Sheriff Kevin Henderson to investigate the incident.
“At this point we are in the very early stages of the investigation,” Henderson said. “We are continuing to look into this and are working with the town of Canandaigua.”
In her Facebook post, Menikotz said she is hopeful, based on information the town was able to retain, that the perpetrators can be found and prosecuted. Menikotz is a former county assistant district attorney.
“It depends on how sophisticated they are,” Menikotz said.
In the meantime, Menikotz said the town is working with Zoom to prevent future occurrences. That will include several more steps for people who log in, such as identifying information and being granted permission to enter the meeting.
Monday’s meeting will be rescheduled soon, Menikotz added, telling residents they should check the town’s website for information.