NEWARK — The Cycle the Erie Bike Tour, a 400-mile, eight-day ride along the Erie Canalway Trail, came through Wayne County this week, including a stop at T. Spencer Knight Canal Park in Newark on Tuesday(July 13).
The bike ride, which features hundreds of bicyclists from around the world, started Monday(July 12) in Buffalo. Riders were projected to finish in Albany on Sunday(July 18).
Riders were treated to food and drink upon their arrival in Newark, but could not stay long because of weather, village officials said.