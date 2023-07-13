NEWARK — Jan Daum of Rushville was a busy professional for many years, her most recent job as a researcher with Corning Inc.
However, as a recent retiree, she has a little more free time on her hands these days, which is why she decided to become a participant in the Cycle the Erie Canal tour, an event featuring 750 people from 40 states and Canada making the 400-mile journey from Albany to Buffalo on the Canalway Trail.
“This is my first time doing the ride,” said Daum Tuesday as she and hundreds of other cyclists took a break at the T. Spencer Knight Canal Port in Newark, where they were served water, apples and other snacks, along with cool stuff such as fluorescent shoelaces. “It was sort of my goal to do it in retirement.”
She’s not alone on the ride. Joining her on Cycle the Erie is her daughter, Charlotte Daum of Washington, D.C., who works in construction management.
Neither are long-distance riders, but Charlotte often commutes by bike to work.
“I enjoy leisurely rides, so training for this was wonderful,” said Jan, explaining she would jump on the Erie Canalway Trail and ride fairly long sections in preparation for the journey, which started July 9 in Buffalo and ends this Sunday in Albany.
So far, so good, they said. The weather has been nearly rain-free despite the stormy conditions in the Finger Lakes and to the east, and neither has lost their enthusiasm. The only hiccup so far is Charlotte suffered two flats, riding some 20 miles with a nail in the tire. However, she didn’t have to change them herself. There are members of the statewide nonprofit Parks & Trails New York, the cycle event sponsors, who are available to provide repairs along the way.
To lighten the load along the long bike ride, Parks and Trails carries camping equipment and other bags for the participants. The mother-daughter duo said the non-profit, which works in tandem with the state Canal Corp. on trail promotion, provides plenty of helpful advice, from packing for the journey to training suggestions.
On Monday night, the group camped at the Perinton Town Complex, where they used the shower facilities and pool and were treated to a concert by local performer Paul Strowe, known as The Human Jukebox for his wide selection of music.
They appreciate the hospitality that each town provides.
“The hospitality (along the canal) is amazing,” Jan said.
In Newark, Mayor Jonathan Taylor and his mother, Irene Taylor, were part of that hospitality effort, handing out bling to the bikers.
“We were ready to go at 7:30,” Jonathan said. “It’s a favorite stop.”
His mom agreed.
“We haven’t heard one bad thing at all,” she said. “People are happy to be here.”
The mayor said he’s always impressed with the distance people travel to take part in the Cycle the Erie Canal Tour. He greeted folks from Oregon, Ottawa, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, among other places, over the course of the morning.
Charlotte Daum said there’s a reason why people come from all over for the cross-state trek. She’s been told it’s “the Cadillac of rides.”
Suzanne Erbs of Center Line, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, is on her second Erie bike tour in five years.
“Seven of us (in her group) have done the Coast-to-Coast (bike tour),” she said. “That’s why we all decided to meet together for this ride.”
Her group included two from the Finger Lakes: Joanne Goff of Geneva and Sharon Greenwood of Naples.
Two of the longer-traveled participants are Phil Mast and Peter Holland, both of Palo Alto, Calif.
“I can say it’s the best ride I’ve been on,” Mast said. “It’s also my first.”
Joking aside, the pair said they’re enjoying the bike ride immensely.
Tom Sheehan of West Chester, Pa., near Philadelphia, is riding one of the more unique bikes on the tour: It has a bamboo frame.
“It’s strong,” he explained. “In Asia, they use bamboo for scaffolding.”
It’s not quite as light as a carbon frame, he said, but “it rides nice.” He said Mike Schultz of Lewes, Del., builds just a handful each year, and he feels lucky to have one.
As for the Erie Canal ride, he couldn’t be happier.
“Everything is just great,” he said.
That’s what Erica Schneider of Parks & Trails wants to hear.
“We’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Schneider noted.
After Newark, the riders were to rest in Clyde — they also stopped in Palmyra — before moving south to Seneca Falls, where they were to camp on the grounds of Mynderse Academy before heading off to Syracuse.