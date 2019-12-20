SENECA FALLS — Dominick A. Pedulla opened a liquor store at the corner of Bridge Street and West Bayard Street during Christmas week in 1953.
As the business celebrates it 66th anniversary, the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce has named D.A.’s Liquor Store as its Business of the Month for December.
Amy Pedulla Kelsey, D.A.’s daughter, is the current owner and operator of the store. Chamber officials said the business has continued to thrive by providing its customers with outstanding service and selection.
“We’re in our third and fourth generation of loyal customers,” Kelsey noted.
She has worked at the store since 1982. All of the store’s employees are Seneca County residents.
“We buy and sell local products whenever possible, and we have a wide variety of worldwide options as well,” Kelsey said. “We have something for everyone.”
In addition to being longtime members of the Chamber, the liquor store is active in giving to local charities. Kelsey said she makes it a point to donate to the Seneca County House of Concern food pantry regularly.
“I hate the thought of a child going hungry,” she said.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Business of the Month award is sponsored by the Hampton Inn in Seneca Falls.