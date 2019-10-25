WATERLOO — Consider the Seneca County Board of Supervisors warned about the potential impacts of the state’s new bail reforms and pre-trial discovery rules that go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz explained the changes to members at Tuesday’s meeting.
Sinkiewicz said all forms of pre-arraignment bail will be abolished, and there will be restrictions on law enforcement detaining people pending their arraignment.
Under current law, charges are filed, a defendant is arrested or given an appearance ticket, and the defendant is arraigned in the centralized arraignment part court or a local court. The defendant appears in local court, and the defense attorney and prosecutor discuss a plea. The defendant either pleads or files motions. At that point, the prosecutor shares evidence with the defense, a process called discovery.
If there is no plea, a trial is conducted. If found guilty, the defendant is sentenced.
Sinkiewicz said a new category of non-qualifying offenses will be governed under a new system of pre-trial releases that will include release of a defendant on his or her own recognizance, or the least restrictive non-monetary conditions. He said appearance tickets will be required on all misdemeanor and class E felony charges, with the appearances scheduled within 20 days.
The exceptions to a mandatory appearance ticket are:
• If there is an open warrant for that person.
• If they fail to appear in court within two years.
• It’s an offense needing a motor vehicle restriction.
• Sex crimes.
• Domestic violence offenses.
• A third-degree escape offense.
• A bail-jumping offense.
• The person needs court assistance with a medical issue.
“The impact of that is we must obtain contact information for court notices,” Sinkiewicz said. “The only issue at arraignments is ensuring a return to court. The court must order ROR unless the person is a flight risk.”
Bail will be imposed if the person is charged with:
• Violent felonies.
• Witness intimidation or tampering.
• Class A felonies.
• Certain sex offenses.
• Certain felonies related to terrorism.
• Criminal contempt involving a household or family member.
• Facilitating a sexual performance by a child.
In addition, bail can be levied if the defendant commits certain bad conduct while released, which requires a hearing, or the defendant voluntarily requests bail.
“Applying the new bail rules to our 2018 caseload, I found that 91 percent of our cases would be RORs, 5 percent would be subject to bail with LRNMCs, and 4 percent would be subject to cash bail,” he said.
Regarding new discovery rules, Sinkiewicz said prosecutors will be faced with stricter new time deadlines to provide evidentiary materials to the defense, expanding the list of discoverable materials that need to be turned over, and imposing new sanctions for violating the new rules.
“The clock starts ticking on the date of an arraignment,” Sinkiewicz said. “The materials must be made available within 15 days, although I can move to extend that for good cause.
“I see cases where meeting the 15-day deadline could be a problem.”
The new, expanded list of materials that must be turned over to the defense encompasses 22 categories, including nine new ones. Sinkiewicz said the new materials include:
• Names and contact info for any relevant person.
• Names of all police involved.
• All statements.
• All 911 calls and dispatch records.
• Search warrants and related materials.
• Electronically created information such as cell phone records and text messages.
• Grand jury transcripts.
The penalties for failure to comply with the discovery rules range from ordering additional discovery within a certain time frame, a mistrial, or dismissal of all or some of the charges.
Sinkiewicz told the board that to prepare for the changes, he will have to look at a more efficient digital filing system, modifications to the DA’s website to allow attorney to exchange discovery, and more consideration of alternative methods of case diversion.
“It’s hard to assess needs to deal with these changes,” he said. “The digital system will improve efficiency, but requires additional work. It will be hard to predict case flow, and some aspects of the new laws are still undefined and conflicting. Personnel costs may require adjustment. There will be additional court appearances, increased data management needs, and we may need to reduce caseloads.”