A YouTube video on the upcoming musical “Daddy Longlegs” proclaims at the beginning that “Life is a combination of magic and theater.”
Through the magic of modern technology, Theatre444, supported by Geneva Club Beverage, is bringing a live musical from the theater to your home … anywhere in the world.
“Daddy Longlegs” will be livestreamed from Fatzinger Hall at the Waterloo Library and Historical Society at 8 p.m. Nov. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 15. Tickets can be purchased online at theatre444.com. The website guides ticket buyers through the process and explains how to watch the show. Prices depend on how many viewers will be watching.
“Daddy Longlegs” is a stage musical set in turn-of-the-century New England. The rarely seen musical tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott of the John Grier Home and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college. The benefactor, a trustee of the Grier Home, remains anonymous and is known only as Mr. Smith. Jerusha dubs him “Daddy Longlegs” after seeing his elongated shadow. Under the conditions of her benefactor, Jerusha sends him a letter once a month, describing her new-found experiences with life outside the orphanage.
Damon Fletcher of Seneca Falls, a student at SUNY Oswego, plays the benefactor. Acting and singing without an audience, he says, “will be challenging because it changes the pace of the show. Usually when you have an audience, you always have a flow for timing. Without laughs or claps in the audience, the flow of the show and the timing of the jokes land differently and it has been something new to adjust to. Also, without an audience, it has been important to us to maintain our energy throughout the show because we do not have an audience in the room.”
Fletcher has never performed a show on stage without an audience.
“Working with cameras is a new challenge that changes how we stage scenes, and how we perform the show,” he said. “It has definitely been a new challenge we all have had to adjust to.”
Marilla Gonzalez of Geneva, who owns and operates the Waste Not shop in Geneva and sings with the Lipker Sisters, plays Jerusha. She agrees with Fletcher about the challenges.
“How to deliver a joke without any reaction is difficult,” she said. “I watched old recorded musicals to learn.”
The actors are used to staging themselves to an audience, but now they have to play to cameras that are not always in the same places.
Even with the difficulties, Artistic Director Pam Rapoza believes livestreaming the show was the right decision.
“It was a hard decision to livestream because we love live theater, but it wouldn’t feel safe for the audience because of the ongoing pandemic,” she said. “We settled on livestreaming because it is live theater in the moment.”
Vocal Director Meredith Beckley said there is something for everybody in the music for “Daddy Longlegs.”
“There are so many different feels to all the songs … jazz ballads, all different styles,” Beckley said, comparing the score to “Les Mis.”
“Everyone needs a little bit of normal now,” Beckley added. “I feel more back to normal because of being back to music.”