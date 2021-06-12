NEWARK — June is National Dairy Month, and to celebrate, Wayne County Dairy Princess Gabriella Taylor of Newark visited one of the first babies born in June at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
On behalf of the local dairy industry, Taylor surprised the baby and her family with a basket of dairy-themed gifts.
“June is National Dairy Month, a month where dairy farmers recognize the hard work and challenges we have overcome to continue caring for our animals, land, and community,” Taylor said.
This year’s visit was conducted in accordance with current COVID-19 safety protocols. To keep patients safe, Taylor worked with hospital staff to deliver the baby’s gift and a personal note.
The baby, Paxton Ternoois, son of Amira and Dylan Ternoois of Sodus, was born June 3 at Newark-Wayne’s Marshall Birthing Center.
The Dairy Princess program in New York state promotes the dairy industry and is funded by local dairy farmers and the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council.