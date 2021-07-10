CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health Vice President of Long-Term Care Amy Daly has received the Sister Joan Cassidy Award for Diversity and Inclusion from the American College of Health Care Administrators.
Daly, a Spencerport resident, heads the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, Thompson’s skilled-nursing facility in Canandaigua. She accepted the award June 8 at an ACHCA conference in Monticello, where she was recognized for pulling together several departments within the health system to make it possible for an associate with physical limitations to reach their full potential in their role.
In accepting the award, Daly said some of the most important traits to consider when hiring in long-term care are compassion, empathy, respect, composure, and reliability.
“These traits are not directly linked to physical ability. They are intrinsic. They support Thompson Health’s values and guide us in hiring the right people for the right roles,” Daly said. “It is always wonderful to be recognized by our peers. But truly, the reward came when we stepped outside of our boxes, brought cross-functional teams together, working for the greater good to hire the right person who would go on to change lives for the better. That is the essence of success in long-term care.”
