WATERLOO — For more than 11 years, a colorful mural highlighting Waterloo native and former NFL coach Tom Coughlin has graced the west wall of Harry’s Bar on West Main Street downtown.
Locals and visitors had no doubt that this community was proud of being Coughlin’s hometown.
In early September, however, it was painted over because of deterioration of the wall and the mural itself.
But Coughlin’s family, friends and fans can take heart in the fact that village officials are working on a plan to hire the same artist who painted the original to either do a replica or a new version of the mural, once the wall has been repaired.
The stucco-covered wall it was on slowly deteriorated and pieces of the painting chipped off.
In 2016, three young boys were caught hitting a tennis ball with a baseball bat into the mural, damaging a 3-by-2-foot area on the lower part of the mural. The boys, ages 8, 12 and 13, had their cases handled in Family Court.
Village officials say they had planned to get a cost estimate from artist David Serotkin of Syracuse in hopes of commissioning repairs to the wall and mural. But that didn’t happen, and the bar was sold to Howard Friedman in 2017.
Village Administrator Don Northrup said Friedman determined the wall was in such bad shape that it needed to be rebuilt. The mural, sadly, had to go and Friedman got approval from the village.
“Mr. Friedman wants the Tom Coughlin mural to return to that wall, once it is repaired and suitable for having a mural on it without fear of deterioration,” Northrup said.
Friedman will fix the wall. Mayor Jack O’Connor has talked to Coughlin family members Scott and Patti Reed about what is happening.
“The goal is to replace it with a replica of the original mural or a new mural that may contain some of the themes of the old with some new concepts or a completely new mural, done by Mr. Serotkin,” Northrup said.
Now, Northrup said, Serotkin has been asked to provide a cost estimate. The goal is to have it done by Memorial Day 2020.
“We have to look for a way to pay for it,” Northrup added.
Coughlin was born and grew up in Waterloo. He was an outstanding three-sport athlete at Waterloo High, graduating in 1964. He earned a football scholarship to Syracuse University, where he played in the backfield with such greats as Larry Csonka and Floyd Little.
He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Whitaker, and after graduating from SU, embarked on a football coaching career that started at Rochester Institute of Technology and culminated when he coached the New York Giants for years, winning Super Bowl championships in 2008 and 2012.
His hometown was so proud of him that a parade down Main Street was arranged in his honor in July 2008. The high school football stadium also was named in his honor. The mural had been painted by Serotkin and at the end of the parade, Coughlin autographed it.
Many hope a new mural may be enough to entice Coughlin, currently the vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to return to his hometown to see it and affix his autograph — again.