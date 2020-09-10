LYONS — A building that partially collapsed in downtown Lyons in late July is coming down by way of demolition.
The town hired Bronze Contracting of Remsen, Oneida County, to demolish the long-vacant building at 50 Canal St., said Code Enforcement Officer Dick Bogan. Work started after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Bogan said the building owner, Marc Speary, had not submitted a plan to either demolish or stabilize the building within the 60-day period in accordance with Bogan’s building condemnation order.
“The owner was desirous of saving the building,” said Bogan, noting that Speary had several engineers look at the building, with none suggesting it was repairable.
Speary obtained 50 Canal St. at a county-run property tax foreclosure auction three years ago, with plans to build six loft apartments on the second floor, with first-floor plans undetermined.
A number of people gathered at the site to watch the demolition company knock the building down. The area was fenced off, with an asbestos warning on the fence. Traffic was allowed to flow in both direction on Phelps Street (Route 14), which runs alongside the length of the building.
The town was able to utilize Bronze Contracting, which is already in Lyons razing an old cold-storage site at 42 Elmer St. that is being paid for by the Wayne County Land Bank, said Bogan.
Setting up chairs — and getting there hours before the demo started — were Buzz and Susan Pullen and Buzz’s brother Tom.
“I was the first one out here at 6:30 (a.m.),” said Tom Pullen with a laugh.
Buzz and Susan Pullen remember when the building housed a dry-cleaning and laundry operation many years ago.
“I don’t feel good about it,” said Buzz Pullen. “It’s just going to be an empty hole.”
They didn’t plan on staying all day.
“Del Lago’s opening up. I gotta go,” said Tom Pullen with a laugh.
“We wanted to see the beginning (of the demo),” added Buzz Pullen.
Bogan noted that the town had hoped to raze two other vacant buildings at 46 and 42 Canal St., but that this property needed to be dealt with quickly because of the building damage.
He said the Land Bank would like to acquire those properties, but that their potential removal is undetermined at this time.
The town said it would seek to recover its costs for removing the building.