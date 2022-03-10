GENEVA — A previous City Council spent four years dealing with 29 Linden St., a long-vacant building that has become the trendy street’s albatross.
Now, a new City Council is expressing concern with the condition of the building, essentially a shell of itself after a previous redevelopment plan failed to materialize but resulted in the removal of a good portion of the structure, including its second level. It’s essentially a facade with an open foundation.
“The appetite of this Council is we’ve had enough,” Mayor Steve Valentino told Neal Braman, the city’s planning and zoning officer and development services manager, at last week’s City Council meeting. “We’d love to know what we can do. Is there another tool besides the one you’re using?”
Building owner Calvin Ruthven is under orders to make a number of repairs to the structure within two months, Braman told Council. A couple of them have yet to be completed, he noted.
Ruthven’s history with the property dates to 2015, when the city ordered him to make structural repairs after the second-floor walls bowed because of water damage caused by a leaky roof. The real-estate professional didn’t have the funds to make those repairs. He proposed a new redevelopment plan that called for removing the building’s second story and turning the first floor into a beer garden, along with a basement-level bar.
Part of the plan, which received city approval, happened: The second story was razed. However, the redevelopment plans were abandoned when Ruthven said no contractor would touch the project because of the building’s poor condition. The building, which dates to the 1800s, had not been used in years. All that was left was a facade and a foundation — and no prospects for redevelopment.
With the city pressing him, Ruthven modified his plans to make structural and aesthetic repairs. That plan was abandoned as well because of costs, which included adding steel I-beams for floor support.
Ruthven and the city ultimately agreed to another plan that included facade painting, repairs to the walls, and the addition of a series of columns and crossing beams to give the building a “pergola look.” A railing along the narrow alley on the south side of the building needed to be installed as a means of keeping people out of the open foundation.
Braman told Council that the ceiling in the facade end of the building “leaks very badly and is in pretty rough condition,” while the railing has yet to be installed.
“Once he does those things, at this point, we’re done,” he said. “Our scope is to get the building (repairs) finalized.”
However, even if those final steps are taken, councilors are questioning whether what Ruthven is doing is a satisfactory outcome. Some suggested the best thing that can happen to 29 Linden St. is to see what’s left come down.
“Why can’t we bring in a bulldozer and level the thing?” Valentino said, noting that suggestion would be an “extreme” option.
“We just can’t go in and demolish it,” Braman responded, explaining that the city at this point doesn’t have a legal standing to make such a move, unless it can demonstrate that it’s an “imminent danger. … Right now it’s stable. It doesn’t look it, but it is stable.”
Braman’s assessment was questioned by Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr.
“I still think that building is highly condemnable,” he said, pointing to the lack of heat and water and the open foundation. He also thinks there is no chance that what is left of 29 Linden can be redeveloped.
Ward 5 Councilor Ken Camera said the building is an embarrassment to a community that depends on visitors to drive a good portion of its economy.
“What kind of town is this with that there?” he asked. “We’ve got to clean this up.”
Pealer and At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III expressed skepticism that Ruthven will comply with the deadline, given what has transpired over nearly seven years.
“What’s to say the process doesn’t keep getting dragged along?” Gaglianese asked Braman.
Braman responded that the matter would go before a judge, who would issue a court order to force the work to be done.
Reached Tuesday by Facebook Messenger, Ruthven took aim at Council.
“Not one person from City Council has ever reached out to me to discuss 29 Linden or any of my intentions,” he said. “When the city can start being proactive instead of reactive, maybe then something will be done with 29 Linden, and I will be more inclined to invest.”