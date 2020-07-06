SENECA FALLS — Home Leasing LLC received final approval and Danaren LLC received initial application acceptance for financial incentive packages from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors on July 3.
Both votes were unanimous.
The Danaren package would provide a negotiated Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreement, an exemption from paying sales tax on materials and equipment purchases and an exemption from the mortgage recording tax. The company plans to acquire a 15,000-square-foot parcel adjacent to the existing dental manufacturing facility on Routes 5&20 to construct a new, 13,650- square-foot building for expanded manufacturing.
It would be an extension of a 2010 leaseback agreement with BonaDent. The IDA will do a cost vs. benefits analysis and schedule a public hearing on the package before bringing it back for a final vote.
The Home Leasing package would provide a PILOT for the Rochester-based company, which plans to acquire and convert the Huntington Building at 201 Fall St. into 53 apartments, some for veterans. The cost vs. benefits analysis shows a ratio of 37 to 1 in terms of benefits vs. cost.
The PILOT would be for 15 years. Home Leasing plans to invest $17.7 million in the project.
In other action, the board tabled action on a proposal to have the IDA administer a state disaster emergency loan program for businesses and non-profits economically harmed by the current COVID-19 pandemic and related closing of businesses. Board members said they wanted more information.