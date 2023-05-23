NEWARK — A sergeant at the Newark Police Department has been promoted to criminal investigator.
Village officials announced the promotion of Nick Dapolito in a press release. He will take the position vacated by the upcoming retirement of Inv. Jay Warren.
“We are pleased to name Nick Dapolito as our new investigator,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “His prior experience within the department and his collaborations within WayneNET (Narcotics Enforcement Team) will serve him well in his new position.”
Dapolito, who has 16 years of law enforcement experience, has a bachelor’s degree from St. John Fisher. He started his career with the Clyde Police Department in 2007. He joined the Newark PD the next year and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.
Taylor said Dapolito has plenty of experience with various types of investigations including homicides, robberies, burglaries, and drugs — the latter from working with the WayneNET task force.
Dapolito was given the “Drug Interdiction Award” in 2011 by then Newark PD Chief Dave Christler. That was for outstanding achievement in drug enforcement and improving the quality of life for those living in the community.
Dapolito’s first official day as an investigator was May 15. He will work with Warren until the latter’s retirement at the end of May.
“Inv. Dapolito has had success in many roles at the department, most recently as a sergeant. He is extremely knowledgeable and respected by fellow officers and residents,” said Trustee Stu Blodgett, the Village Board’s police commissioner. “I believe he will be a great investigator and I wish him much success in his new role.”