CLIFTON SPRINGS — Many 911 calls for emergency medical services do not result in someone going to a hospital.
They are called “ambulance encounters.”
“Let’s say someone calls for an ambulance because they don’t feel well, and we take care of it right there,” said Al Kalfass, executive director of Finger Lakes Ambulance. “That may be something that should be reported to a physician, but sometimes it isn’t.”
That is now changing because of a partnership between Clifton Springs-based FL Ambulance and Rochester Regional Health Information Organization (RHIO). As a result, more data from those encounters will be shared with medical providers and community-based organizations.
“EMS is regularly requested for anxiety, falls, first aid, domestic disputes, and other conditions that don’t require transportation to the emergency department. This information has historically been invisible to physicians, social services organizations and other organizations who could use it to spot patterns and make better decisions,” said Jill Eisenstein, president and CEO of Rochester RHIO.
“Our collaboration with regional EMS agencies helps make sure frontline emergency crews can both see patient data and contribute encounter data to the patient record,” she added. “That can make a huge difference in people’s lives.”
RHIO began working with Finger Lakes Ambulance — which covers all or parts of Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Yates and Monroe counties — and Monroe Ambulance after getting a state grant. RHIO will share information with the Statewide Health Information Network for the 14-county greater Finger Lakes region.
Once the data goes into the RHIO system, it can be shared with authorized medical practices and hospitals. That allows for more rapid and accurate care if someone is traveling in or beyond their home region.
“Anything we can do to help with patient care is a plus for everyone, such as knowing someone’s medical history. It would be good for your doctor to know what is going with an ambulance call, even if the person doesn’t go to a hospital,” Kalfass said. “So when you go in for your regular physical or for a general illness, information from that ambulance call will be available. It may be something you have forgotten about, but your doctor gets to see it.”
The grants came from the Data Exchange Incentive Program (DEIP) of the state Department of Health with support from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. DEIP is providing grants to help offset costs for EMS providers and pharmacies to connect to qualified entities such as Rochester RHIO — expenses typically incurred for specialized software and related information technology services.