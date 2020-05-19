GENEVA — The next meeting of the Geneva Town Board, which will include a public hearing on the former BJ’s Wholesale Club property, will be June 17 instead of June 9.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the change is needed to give the required 30 days’ notice for a public hearing. The board approved the hearing at its May 12 meeting.
Venuti noted the extra time also will give the town and county planning boards time to review the proposal and submit comments before the public hearing.
During a presentation last week, project officials said the former BJ’s store would be used for climate-controlled storage. Part of the current parking lot closer to Routes 5&20 would be developed into a multi-use building for three tenants. Two of those spaces could include restaurants with drive-thru capability. The other tenant might be retail, although it could be used for office space.
Gershman Properties would purchase the property from BJ’s if the town approves a planned unit development.
Venuti said a decision will be made before the meeting to have it at the town hall, with measures taken for social distancing, or via video/audio conference.