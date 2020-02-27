“Dateline NBC” will air an episode Friday that includes an interview with Karl Karlsen, convicted of killing his first wife and his son in separate incidents.
The episode, titled “House on the Hill,” airs at 9 p.m. It includes footage from Seneca County and Calaveras County, Calif., where Karlsen recently was convicted of murder in the 1991 death of his first wife, Christina.
Karlsen collected $200,000 on a life insurance policy he purchased weeks before Christina died. He then moved to Seneca County, where he grew up, with their children.
In 2013, Karlsen was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to murder in the 2008 death of his son, Levi, at Karlsen’s home in Varick. Karlsen admitted causing a pickup truck on a wobbly jack to fall on Levi, then leaving his son to die while he went out of town.
Karlsen collected on a $700,000 life insurance policy he took out on Levi weeks before his death. Levi’s death was ruled accidental in 2008, but Seneca County investigators looked into the case again several years later after Karlsen’s second wife, Cindy, secretly taped conversations with Karlsen while they were estranged.
Those tapes, which Cindy recorded under the guise of saving their marriage, reportedly included admissions by Karlsen that he killed Levi intentionally. Cindy Karlsen went to police with those tapes.
Friday’s “Dateline” episode features interviews with Christina’s family, Cindy Karlsen, first responders and law enforcement.
“Dateline” aired a feature on Karlsen’s Seneca County case in 2015.