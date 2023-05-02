PENN YAN — Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella is confident a Dundee-area man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the long-term sexual abuse of a girl — by himself and others.
Andrew Daugherty, 49, pleaded guilty Monday in Yates County Court to felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, sex trafficking, and compelling prostitution. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 10 by state Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook to 40 years to life in prison.
“Essentially, Mr. Daugherty will be spending the rest of his life in prison. That is a just outcome given the circumstances of this case,” said Casella, noting he talked to the girl and her family before Monday’s court proceeding. “This outcome is acceptable to her.”
In what Casella previously called an “unfathomable” case and a “hellish experience” for the girl, Daugherty and 17 others are accused of abusing her since 2017. Casella said the abuse started when Daugherty and two women, Micheleine Ridley and Stephanie Ridley, were living in Elmira and continued after they moved to Starkey.
In pleading guilty Monday, Daugherty said he has only an eighth-grade education. Wearing jail overalls, he answered “Yes, sir” to many of Cook’s questions.
Daugherty admitted sexually abusing the girl as recently as last October, when state police in Horseheads launched an investigation. While Casella has declined to name the person who contacted police, he said it was someone later arrested as part of the case.
The girl was younger than 17 last fall. Daugherty admitted he showed the girl a rifle and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t have sex with him last year. Daugherty also confessed to making the girl have sexual contact with various people from 2019-22, and having the girl record some acts on a cell phone and sending the video to him. He said the people were friends or acquaintances and they would often drink alcohol before the sexual acts.
State police investigators from several troops worked with Casella on the probe, as did the Yates County Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services. Casella noted that a DSS/CPS worker was instrumental in interviewing the girl — along with state police — during the investigation.
Casella said the Ridleys’ cases are pending in the court system, as are others for residents of Bath, Corning, Elmira, and Binghamton.
At least six other people have pleaded guilty to charges and face prison sentences ranging from 2-6 years behind bars.
Casella said the defendants, collectively, will be spending hundreds of years behind bars when all cases are resolved.
Daugherty is being represented by assigned attorney Rome Canzano, who is based in Auburn but does criminal defense work in several area counties. Canzano is a former prosecutor with the Cayuga County district attorney’s office.
Canzano said his client’s guilty plea came after numerous talks with Daugherty over the last several weeks. Canzano indicated he may have more to say when Daugherty is sentenced.