NEWARK — Dave Christler announced last week that, officially, he has conceded in the Newark mayoral race against incumbent Jonathan Taylor.
The Wayne County Board of Elections released final results Dec. 2, and Christler, running on the Conservative line, trailed Taylor, a Republican, by 34 votes, 1,138 to 1,104.
Christler’s running mates, village Trustee candidates Peter Blandino and Steve Vanderbrook, received 997 and 988 votes, respectively. The winners, Bob Bendix and Stu Blodgett, garnered 1,174 and 1,171 votes.
Christler said he “wished to thank the hundreds of voters who crossed party lines to support a conservative platform calling for increased police staffing, greater emphasis on quality of life issues, full-time availability, and treat everyone with dignity and respect. And a special thanks to Mike Garlock, chairman of the Wayne County Conservative Party, and our many friends, businesses, village employees and volunteer fireman who assisted our campaign with their knowledge, experience and support. Although we failed to win the race, the numbers showed a significant dissatisfaction with what is currently happening in Newark. We have learned and we will be back.”