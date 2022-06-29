Dave Cirencione grabbed a key win Tuesday in his quest to become Ontario County’s next sheriff.
In unofficial results, Cirencione defeated Silvio Palermo 4,232 to 3,252. The Geneva resident received 56% of the vote, while Palermo got 43%, according to the Ontario County Board of Elections. There were 11 write-ins.
The two will be on the ballot in November, as Palermo has the Conservative endorsement. Democrat Steve Slavny of Victor also is running.
“I’m honored and humbled to have earned the trust of Ontario County’s voters to be nominated as the Republican candidate for sheriff in today’s primary election,” Cirencione said Tuesday night. “But the fight isn’t over. We have a lot of work to do to deliver a win in November. …We will work tirelessly to deliver our message of experience and ethics to the voters, so we can continue moving the Sheriff’s Office back in the right direction. I want to thank my primary opponent, Silvio Palermo, for running a spirited race. While we don’t agree on everything, we agree more than we disagree when it comes to how the Sheriff’s Office should operate for the next four years and beyond.”
Palermo, who lives in Victor, expressed disappointment with the loss.
“It certainly was not the results we were hoping for, but I am proud of our campaign,” he said Wednesday. “We worked very hard and raised some important issues. I called and congratulated David Cirencione and offered my best wishes. I will always continue to advocate for best practices for law enforcement. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this campaign.”
Ontario County Republican Elections Commissioner Mike Northrup said the results posted last night contain the votes cast during early voting and any absentee ballots received prior to June 26.
“We have just a handful of absentees to count next week, which is when we will then certify as official,” he said.
In the other major primary race, Newark’s Art Williams defeated Michele Villani of Macedon in a Republican primary for Wayne County Court judge.
Williams, an Arcadia town justice, defeated Villani, who was endorsed by the county Republican Committee, 2,289 to 1,948 in unofficial results provided by the Wayne County Board of Elections. Williams received 54% of the vote, while Villani got 46%. There were seven write-ins.
“I would like to thank each and every person for their vote,” Williams said Wednesday. “Every vote makes a difference. I am glad that the Republican voters of Wayne County had a choice and their votes have been heard. I would like to say a special thank you to the Wayne County Conservative Party for believing in me and endorsing me and to my personal grassroots committee who worked tirelessly to get me elected. I couldn’t have done it without all of you. I am very excited to take the bench in January and serve the people of Wayne County.”
There were two more Geneva-related primary races:
• Former City Councilor John Pruett is leading former Ethics Committee Chair James Petropoulos in the Democrat primary for the Ontario County supervisor of District 3. Pruett is ahead 45-39, according to the Board of Elections.
“I am honored to have been the only candidate for District 3 county supervisor that was endorsed by the City of Geneva Democratic Committee,” Pruett said Wednesday. “I believe that important affirming status, and the field work conducted by those committee members in promotion of my candidacy, was the cause for success in the primary. The committee, chaired by Larry Campbell and vice-chaired by Eileen Buckley, should be proud of its achievement in managing this unusual race.”
Pruett noted that assuming his small lead prevails, he and Petropoulos will face off again in November.
“I hope to be seated in January, in the professionally conducted and results-oriented body of Ontario County supervisors, which includes our own supervisors, (Dom) Vedora and (Lou) Guard,” he said. “If so, I promise to devote my energy to improvement in the lives of Genevans for the full term, especially in support of environmental issues, economic improvement and quality in residential affairs.”
• City Councilor John Salone is leading Mike Pinco 12-10 in the primary for the Ontario County Republican Committee.