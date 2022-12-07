WATERLOO — In her annual report for 2022, Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Sarah Davis said three projects that received financial assistance created or retained 78 jobs.
Those projects — Bestmade Products in Seneca Falls, Seneca Solar Gardens in Seneca Falls and Wilkins RV in Junius — received PILOT agreements and exemptions from sales and mortgage taxes. Davis said the three projects received $1.76 million in tax incentives in exchange for their $23.9 million investments.
“This is somewhat of a decline compared to previous years,” Davis wrote. “This equates to 7 cents in tax exemptions for every $1 in private investment; the lowest amount of exemptions per project, $587,000; and the highest return on the IDA’s incentives over the past four years.”
Davis told the IDA board what the agency’s focal points have been in 2022.
“Agency staff have prioritized relationship-building with regional and local partners via interactions with the One Seneca group and the Willard Task Force and via attendance at key events, including the Regional Economic Development Council meetings,” she said. “Local efforts to redevelop the Willard Drug Treatment Center, in particular, have helped foster a greater sense of partnership and collaboration between the IDA, county, Chamber of Commerce and many other private and not-for-profit organizations.”
Davis noted that two of the IDA’s goals for 2022 were not realized. One was the acquisition and development of a second industrial park site. The other was completion of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center water main project.
“Negotiations came to a standstill for a potential industrial park site earlier this year and, since then, the IDA has focused its efforts on the redevelopment of the Willard campus,” Davis said.
The Lowe’s water main project has been put on hold while the village of Waterloo, which would supply the water for the line along Route 96A, assesses the costs and benefits of building the remaining water loop as the funds remaining from the original PILOT increment financing are not enough to cover the new construction estimates.
“Staff will continue to keep the board updated on this project as we look to 2023,” she wrote.
Davis said notable changes in 2022 were the retirement of longtime deputy director Patricia Jones, the hiring of a grants and development specialist David Hewitt, the addition of new board members Ralph Lott and Ben Guthrie, and increasing business retention and expansion program visits from 48 to 63.
Looking to 2023, Davis said these items will be given special attention:
• Participation in the Willard Task Force to pursue redevelopment options for the site.
• Improving the communication of IDA project information to town officials.
• Developing a formal business attraction strategy.
• Developing a system for prioritizing business retention and expansion efforts.
• Evaluating opportunities for development in Seneca County related to the semiconductor industry.
• Improving the process for evaluating and negotiating PILOT agreements.
• Making 65 business retention and expansion visits and getting five business expansion or attraction projects to final resolution.