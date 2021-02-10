WATERLOO — Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Sarah Davis has developed the agency’s to-do list for 2021.
She shared her goals and objectives with the IDA Board of Directors Jan. 22.
Her 10 projects for the year:
• Further development of available sites in Deer Run Industrial Park on Auburn Road in Seneca Falls, a property that currently house two businesses.
• Doing its part to implement a Seneca County economic development strategy.
• Increasing IDA visibility in all areas of the county.
• Exploring a development area within the county’s opportunity zone.
• Reviewing the Economic Development Corp. and Seneca County Funding Corp. missions and purposes.
• Transferring the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery from the EDC to the county by mid-year.
• Transferring the Route 414 sewer line from the IDA to the county.
• Completing the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store water main expansion project in Fayette and Waterloo.
• Finalizing the Army transfer of retained environmentally remediated sites on the former Seneca Army Depot to the IDA.
• Transferring the Sutton Road airfield deed at the former Depot to the county.
“We also plan to continue expanding our business retention and expansion programs from 35 visits in 2020 to 50 visits in 2021 and would like to secure six business expansion or attract new projects to the county to add to the five we accomplished in 2020,” Davis said.
Davis said there are 15 potential projects in 2021. She broke those down into eight expansions of existing businesses and seven new businesses. Nine are in the south end of the county and six in the north end. The projects further break down into six in agriculture, three in utility and winery/tourism, two in manufacturing, and one in transportation.
As for recent accomplishments, Davis cited expansion of the IDA’s revolving loan fund, the development of a solar project policy, and the addition of two new members to fill vacancies on the nine-member IDA board.